Major Canals Of Jammu Province Being Closed For Annual Desilting

JAMMU, Jan 3: All the Major Canals of Jammu province i.e. Ranbir Canal, New Partap Canal and Kathua Canal including their network shall be closed from Jan 7, 2023 for annual desilting and repair works.

The date of opening of the Canal shall be notified separately. As decided in consultation with Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Jammu, all the concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers are directed to take up all the closure works (desilting and repair of Canals including their network wherever necessary) immediately and ensure its completion well before the recharge of the Canals.