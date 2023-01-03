Samba Admin Imposes Night Curfew In 1 KM Of Area From IB For 2 Months

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 3: Imposing prohibitory orders, the administration on Tuesday has imposed night curfew in one kilometer area for a period of two months from an international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per order issued by the Deputy Commission Samba, Anuradha Gupta in capacity of District Magistrate, said that in view of prevailing security situation vis-a-vis upcoming Republic Day, under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, it has been ordered that no person or group of persons, shall move in the area up to one-km along the international border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am.

“The BSF authorities during the meeting of District Level Standing Committee on Border Security, took up the issue of imposition of night curfew in the border area, in a strip of 1-Km from the international border from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively,” said the District Magistrate. She said that to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of border by BSF authorities, close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to these belts, the regulation in the movement of people has become imminent particularly in the area upto One Km from the International Border.

“It is felt by District Administration, that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” she said.

Gupta however, as District Magistrate, Samba in exercise of the powers vested under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, ordered that no person or group of persons, shall move in the area up to one Km along the international Border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am.

“In case the movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID Cards to BSF or Police authorities,” she said in an order further stating that any person found violating the order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law.

Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte and it comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if withdrawn and rescinded earlier.