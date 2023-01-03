Mayor JMC, Former Dy CMs, GOC 16 Corps Call On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 3: Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC, and Dr Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy CMs, J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan, here today.

The Mayor apprised the Lt Governor on the functioning of the Jammu Municipal Corporation. He also informed about the recent resolutions passed by the corporation to improve its functioning among other matters.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta discussed with the Lt Governor several matters of public importance.

Earlier, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps called on the Lt Governor and apprised him on the emerging security scenario.

Appreciating the role of the Army in safeguarding the nation, the Lt Governor stressed on alertness and maximum synergy between the security agencies for ensuring a safe and secure environment in Jammu Kashmir.