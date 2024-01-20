Satellite phone used in Samba: searches launched

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 19: Following inputs regarding the use of Thuraya mobile sets by suspects in the Dergarh area of Samba district on Thursday night, security forces today launched a search operation in the area.

The Dergarh hilly region has historically been a route for terrorists fleeing to hideouts after infiltrating from the International Border (IB).

A terrorist was also killed in Chila Danga village on this route by a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member many years ago.

Sources said Army shared information with sister agencies regarding usage of Thuraya mobile sets by suspects on Thursday night, prompting a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with a special squad of the Special Operation Group (SOG) in the early hours of this morning.

The operation extended into the afternoon, but no significant findings were reported, they said.

Security forces have accordingly cautioned locals and Village Defence Committee (VDC) members to report any suspicious activity in the area.

With Republic Day celebrations and the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaching on January 22, 2024, heightened security arrangements are already in place in border districts like Samba, Jammu, and Kathua, with forces maintaining a close vigil on the IB and other vital security installments to prevent any untoward incident.

Given the foggy weather conditions, District Development Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma, has also imposed restrictions on movement within one kilometer of the International Border (IB) from 9 pm to 6 am. This measure aims to facilitate the Border Security Force (BSF) in monitoring the entire fence effectively.