Chaudhary is new SSB chief

NEW DELHI, Jan 19:

Senior IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary was today appointed as the Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Chaudhary, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is presently working as a Special Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the DG, SSB for a period up to November 30, 2025 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

The SSB guards India’s frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

The top post in the Central Armed Police Force was lying vacant following repatriation of Rashmi Shukla to her cadre State Maharashtra earlier this month.

Shukla is now Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra. (PTI)