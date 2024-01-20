BJP running away from Assembly elections for fear of loosing: Solanki

* Saffron Party exploits religious sentiments:Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 19: Former Union Railway Minister and senior AICC leader, Incharge J&K affairs of the party, Bharat Singh Solanki has said BJP is running away from Assembly and Local Bodies elections in J&K for the fear of badly loosing and depriving people here of their democratic rights.

Addressing a large gathering of the party workers at Majalta in district Udhampur today, senior AICC leader said that BJP has snatched the statehood, land and jobs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it’s time to repay them for injustice to the people.

Training guns at the saffron party Solanki said the BJP cancelled all the elections right from Local Bodies and Panchayats, upto Assembly level , after loosing Kargil Hill Development Council elections. Nobody knows when overdue Assembly elections shall be held, despite directions from apex court regarding holding Assembly elections before September, 2024.

Solanki lashed out at the BJP for bringing unprecedented price rise of all commodities like petrol, diesel, gas and all other items. Dr Manmohan Singh Government maintained a balance and kept prices under control despite escalation at international levels. Unemployment is at its peak and there is large scale unrest amongst youth.

Urging people to rise against the wrong policies of the BJP Government, he urged the people to vote for real issues facing the people of country and reject BJP’s divisive tactics, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool wani said that BJP has given miseries to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by snatching their rights and jobs and lands. There is large scale unemployment and joblessness while the resources are being looted ruthlessly depriving locals of their livelihood and safe environment. There is no participation of local stakeholders and all major projects are with outside contractors at the cost of local contractors.

Working president Raman Bhalla targeted BJP for the wholesale opening of liquor shops in the city of temples and elsewhere for which youth are falling prey easily. The educated youth are without jobs and number of recruitment scams were witnessed. He said BJP has only given lip service to Jammu people whereas their rights have been bartered for political interests. All sorts taxes have been imposed on the people amidst unprecedented price rise.

Former Dy CM Tara Chand said that people of J&K have been deprived of their rights to land and jobs besides downgrading the Dogra state, thus snatching our basic identity. People are facing lot of hardships as they are deprived of their land holdings, right to earn livelihood on local resources which are not sold out to big people especially outsiders. The unemployed are suffering a lot while daily wagers, ad hoc, contractual and others see no future after years of service. It’s time to bring change for the safe and secure future of future generations, he added.

Senior vice president and AICC coordinator for Udhampur Lok Sabha Ravinder Sharma asked party workers to reach out to booth levels and negate the false propaganda of BJP. He said BJP Government only served rich in the country while poor has gone poorer in last ten years.

Senior party leaders Pranab Shagotra, Balbir Singh, Shakeel Shah, Krishan Bhagat, Vinod Khajuria, PYC president Akash Bharat, Jagdeep Singh, Om Parkash,Sumit Mangotra and others also addressed.

Later, Solanki interacted with top functionaries of district and blocks in the district.