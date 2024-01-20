Martyr Capt Tushar Mahajan Rly Stn renamed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: The Government today renamed the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur district as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Railway Station.”

On September 17, 2023, the Udhampur Railway Station was rechristened as Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station by Northern Railways to pay respect to the brave son of the soil, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan from Udhampur’s Adarsh Colony area.

He laid down his life in defence of the nation while fighting terrorists hiding in the building of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Pulwama district in February 2016.

People in Udhampur district welcomed the Northern Railways’ move to rename the Railway Station after their local hero but requested that the name of their district be not removed from the nomenclature.

Responding to their request, the LG administration issued an order today, renaming the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station as Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Railway Station.