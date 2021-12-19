Sat inaugurates newly opened Byte Restaurant

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Former Minister and Ex MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated newly opened 1 Byte Restaurant here at Janipur Colony in Jammu West today. Terming it as a positive step towards Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Sharma lauded the efforts of the owner Babish Mengi and said such steps have made the youth of J&K as job providers.

Sharma was also accompanied by district president, Munish Khajuria, district general secretaries, Karan Sharma and Rajesh Gupta, Mandal president, Raveesh Mengi, corporators, Yash Pal Sharma and Sunita Gupta, Mahila Morcha, general secretary, Urvashi Gupta and many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma congratulated the parents of the owner and said that like other youth of J&K, this young lad chose to walk on the footsteps of PM Narendra Modi and contributed in making himself self-reliant. He said gone are those days when our youth ran towards jobs, now are the days where they have become Job providers instead of Job seekers. He said the owner has given employment to six persons as well which will also benefit the same number of families and moreover such steps give a boost to our economy, he added. He stated that youth is the backbone of our country and more than the majority population covers the youths segment for which he appealed them to take benefits of Modi Government schemes which are especially launched for the welfare of youth.

Babish Mengi while giving details about his restaurant said that it is completely a vegetarian restaurant and has a lot of variety in different types of cuisines. He said all the process is done under a hygienic atmosphere and all the guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 are also being followed in order to provide a best possible atmosphere to the customers.

Rakesh Gupta, Sanjay Bhat, Bittu Sharma,Neeru Sehgal, Sanjay Bakshi, Jatin Gupta, Lalit Luthra, Sandeep Vicku, Gopal Thakur, Deepak Kumar and several others were also present.