Sat inaugurates medical camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: A free medical checkup camp was organized here today at Gurha, Qasim Nagar area of Ward 28 which was inaugurated by senior BJP leader, Sat Sharma.

Hundreds of people visited the camp and got themselves checked for various ailments. The camp was organized by Durga Mandir Welfare Committee in collaboration with Medanta.

Chairman JMC, Hardeep Singh Mankotia; Ex-Chairman, Jeet Angral; JMC Councillor, Dr. Akshay Sharma; BJP Mandal president, Keshav Chopra; District general secretaries—Rajesh Gupta and Karan Sharma; Health and Medical Cell convener, Puneet Mahajan; District secretary, Ravi Kant Sharma and others were also present in the camp.

Dr. Arvind Sharma, General Physician; Dr. Harbinder Singh, Orthopedics and Dr. Suruchi Gupta, Eye Specialist checked the patients and gave them free medicines.

Services including BP, PFT, BMD and ECG were also provided to the visitors.

Speaking on the occasion Sat Sharma said such camps will be organized in every Ward of Jammu West in coming days.

Ravinder Birpuria, Jatin Gupta, Raj Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Rajesh Gupta, Suresh Salgotra, Sorab Sharma, Sorab Gupta, Ravi Verma, Ritu Kumar, Dheeraj, Shammi Singh and others were also present in the Camp.