Sat dedicates new transformer to Bharat Nagar, Vasant Vihar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Fulfilling long pending demand of inhabitants of Ward 40, near Kamla Palace, former State president BJP and Ex-MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) dedicated new transformer of 250 KVA to thousands of people who were facing the problems of low voltage and frequent power cuts due to overloading of existing transformer. Sharma was also accompanied by Mandal president, Keshav Chopra, corporators Neelam Nargotra and Sanjay Baru, media incharge BJP, Dr Pardeep Mahotra, local residents and political activists.

The transformer was sanctioned under the previous RAPDRP scheme. Due to some reasons, the works were not taken up before but as soon as the process got cleared, the works were taken up in order to avoid public distress. The inhabitants of Bharat Nagar and Vasant Vihar will be benefited from it.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that it was a long pending demand of the locals and the same has been met so that a major relief could be provided to the inhabitants as earlier the load was on one transformer only and now a separate transformer has been installed to overcome the problem of low voltage and frequent power cuts. He said BJP is committed to work for masses and believes in the agenda of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas”. He also appreciated the efforts of local Corporator, JPDCL officials for looking into the problems of the public on priority and also said that other wards in Jammu West where power problem persists are also kept on priority and with the help of concerned department, their problems will also be solved. He also stated that all pending works in all 26 wards of Jammu West have also been kept on priority and will be taken up in a stipulated time frame.

Keshav stated that due to the efforts of former MLA, modern infra has been provided to all wards in Jammu West and the pace of development will continue under his able leadership in Jammu West Assembly Segment.

Neelam and Sanjay stated that quick positive response on the problems of people by the former MLA shows that how much dedicated and proactive he is till date even after two years have passed when the Assembly was dissolved. The residents also expressed their gratitude towards former MLA for solving their long pending demand.

Satish Arora, Yash Pal Shivgotra, Satyabhushan Dubey, Paramjit, Parveen Ghai, JP Sharma, Rahul Nargotra, Sahil Koul, Abhishek Sharma and others were also present.