Corona tally rises to 26.47 lakh

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: With 57,981 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 today, while the death toll due to the disease crossed the 50,000-mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India also went past 19 lakh today with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours. The recovery rate has rise to over 72 per cent, the data showed.

India’s COVID-19 recoveries have reached 19,19,842, while the actual caseload, that is the number of active cases, stands at 6,76,900 as on date and comprises only 25.57 per cent of the total positive cases.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the three crore-mark in India, with the Health Ministry asserting that the “new landmark” has been achieved due to expanded network of diagnostic labs and facilitation of easy testing across the country.

A total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested until August 16 with 7,31,697 being examined on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.(PTI)