SASB announces refund of registration fee to registered yatris

Yatris can also get the Yatra permit revalidated next year

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board today announced that the yatris who were registered for Yatra 2021 can get refund of their registration fee.

It has been decided that the registration fee of the yatris who had registered themselves for Yatra 2021 through various Banks like Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and YES Bank shall be refunded to them from 1st October 2021 to 31st October 2021.

Those who want to get their fee refunded shall have to approach the concerned branch which had issued the yatra permit, and surrender the original permit along with an application for the refund. The refund shall be made to each yatri individually and not to anybody else on their behalf.

SASB has also kept the option for revalidation of Yatra permit for Yatra 2022. For this, the yatris must keep the Yatra Permit form intact, which they can get revalidated by visiting same bank branch when the registration opens for Yatra 2022.

Pertinently, the annual pilgrimage of Amarnathji this year was canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic, but Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board carried out all the traditional religious rituals at Shri Amarnathji cave.

SASB had also made arrangements for the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti on TV Channels and social media in addition to facilitating Virtual Pooja, Hawan, and Online Prasad booking. Around 7 to 8 Million devotees performed the free virtual darshan on Jio TV platform through live streaming on Shri Amarnathji Channel.