Sanjay appointed State chairperson of FADA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, March 1: The Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) today announced the appointment of Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Jammu Motors as the State chairperson of FADA’s Jammu chapter for the year 2020-22.

Meanwhile, the committee with Sanjay Aggarwal as the chairperson unanimously appointed Sanjay Mahajan (Jammu Automart Private Limited- Hyundai), Sahil Mahajan (Pace Autoaids Private Limited-Hyundai), Vikram Mahajan (Astro India Automobile Private Limited-M&M), Rohit Gandotra (Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Private Limited-TATA Motors) and Taranjit Singh Sahni (Devika Automobiles-Hero Motocorp) as Jammu regional directors.