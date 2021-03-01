Notorious vehicle lifter arrested with 7 stolen vehicles

*2 juveniles apprehended with 4 scooties

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 1: Bahu Fort Police arrested a notorious vehicle lifter and recovered 7 stolen vehicles from his possession.

This was informed by Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City East Jammu Bikram Kumar while interacting with media persons here today.

He informed that a team from Police Station Bahu Fort during patrolling noticed the suspicious movement of a person near Baagar Mandi Trikuta Nagar and brought him to police station.

“During sustained questioning, the person was arrested as he disclosed that he had stolen car and scooties from different localities of Jammu”, DySP said, adding that the arrested person was identified as Sandeep Gupta, son of late Manohar Lal Gupta, a resident of Ward Number 4, Tehsil Bishnah, District Jammu.

“On his disclosure, police recovered a Maruti car stolen from the jurisdiction of Pacca Danga Police and 5 scooties stolen from the jurisdictions of Peer Mitha, City, Gandhi Nagar, Gangyal, Bahu Fort. One more scooty was stolen and abandoned by him in Nowgran, which was lying at Police Station Bishnah”, DySP informed.

He further stated that 2 juveniles were also apprehended and on their disclosure 4 scooties stolen from Narwal, Malik Market, Sunjwan Morh and Bikram Chowk were recovered, adding that cases under relevant sections stands registered at concerned police stations.

“Sandeep Gupta is a notorious vehicle lifter and had lifted around 30 vehicles from different areas of Jammu District. He is a drug addict and lifts the vehicle just to sell it off for fulfilling his urge of getting heroin sometimes even for 1 gram”, DySP East Bikram Kumar disclosed.

He advised the parents to take care of their wards so that they do not fall prey to the evil designs of anti-social and anti national elements, who are hell bent to destroy the young generation of India by pumping drugs into the country.

The whole operation was carried out by SHO Police Station Bahu Fort Inspector Deepak Pathania under the supervision of SDPO City East Bikram Kumar and SP City South Jammu Deepak Digra.