Sanitary Inspectors demand conduct of DPC meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Sanitary Inspector’s of Health Department highlighted their demands in a press conference organized in the office chamber of Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation, Jammu.

Addressing the press conference, Mohd Nadeem, president of Sanitary Inspectors’ Association (SIA) criticized the Health Department for not conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting by which Sanitary Inspectors are to be promoted as Community Health Officers (CHO).

He said the last DPC of Sanitary Inspectors was held in the year 2008 and since then no DPC of the Sanitary Inspectors has been conducted. “Almost 70 posts of CHOs are lying vacant in Jammu province and no efforts are being made to fill these posts,” he lamented.

Nadeem said while regular DPCs are held in other wings of Health & Medical Education Department like Controller of Drugs, Government Medical College Jammu, Directorate of Family Welfare and Directorate of Indian System of Medicine but in our case almost 13 years have passed and no DPC of Sanitary inspectors of Health Department (Jammu) has been conducted, reason best known to the officers who are at the helms of affairs.

Director AYUSH department has invited application for hiring the Ayush Doctors as CHOs vide their notification no. Dir-Ayush/NAM/1195 dated 16-12-2021. MD NHM, vide notification no. 18296-303 dated 30-12-2021 has invited application from Ayush Graduates and BSC/ GNM nursing for their direct placement Mid Level Provider (MLP)/CHO.

He further stated that from time to time it has been clarified that for the post of CHO, the best suitable cadre is Sanitary Inspector and the post of CHO is to be filled 100% by promotion from Health Educator/ Paramedical Supervisor/ Malaria Inspector/ Senior Health Inspector/ Sanitary Inspector etc but still Director AYUSH has invited application for hiring the Ayush Doctors as CHOs and MD NHM has invited application from Ayush Graduates and BSC/GNM nursing for their direct placement as Mid Level Provider (MLP)/CHO.

Nadeem demanded the higher authorities of the Department to conduct DPCs of Sanitary Inspectors without any delay.