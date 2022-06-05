Retired Police, Fire Services personnel stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: The J&K Police, Fire and Emergency Services and Auxiliary Police retired personnel (pensioners) held protest demonstration near Press Club, Jammu today alleging discrimination with them by the J&K Administration.

The retired police personnel under the banner of Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum, led by its president- Ajit Singh assembled at Press Club, near Dogra Chowk here today and started protest demonstration. They were alleging discrimination with them in pay anomalies.

They were shouting slogans in support of their demands and also against the J&K Administration. They pointed out that despite submitting several representations to the concerned higher authorities, their issue has remained un-resolved.

Later, talking to media-persons, Ajit Singh referred to Govt order No. 229-F of 2014 dated 17-10-2014 with regard to pay anomaly and said that the effect is being given prospectively, which means from the date of order, whereas, the effect should have been given from 1996, when 5th Pay Commission was implemented in J&K, but unfortunately, only Police department was left out. Many of them have expired, but at least the surviving strugglers should get the benefit, he pleaded.

Singh further said that Medical Allowance to the tune of Rs 1000 per month is being given in the Centre and all the UTs but in J&K UT it is still being provided Rs 300 per month to the employees and pensioners. The same should be provided in J&K from 2019. They also demanded 10 % reservation in favour of wards of policemen in professional colleges and Govt jobs in various departments.