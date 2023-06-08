Samsung grows its premium AC sales in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad, June 8 : Samsung India on Thursday claimed it has registered rise in demand for its premium WindFree™ air conditioners in Andhra Pradesh in the first quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, over 50 per cent of air conditions sold were premium WindFree™ ACs, the company said in a release.

The company expects to continue the growth momentum in the second half of the year.

Samsung’s 2023 air conditioner lineup comes in a beautiful dual tone design and is available in two new colors – Rose Grey and Airy Mint, apart from the White color panel.

Priced at INR 35,599 onwards, the new lineup is available across all leading retail stores in the state and Samsung.com.

To address the increase in adoption of smart gadgets, the 2023 air conditioner lineup has 31 Wi-Fi-enabled models, out of which 14 models come with AI Energy Mode.

AI Energy Mode uses artificial intelligence to analyze the user’s energy consumption and gives real time insights to keep the energy consumption in check based on user’s preference.

These air conditioners are not only powerful cooling machines but also come with various features such as multi-stage filtration, low energy consumption and intelligent AI-enabled controls that adjust the cooling based on the room temperature to take consumers’ experience a notch higher,” said Ankur Kapoor, Director, RAC Business, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Consumers can also get 5 percent cashback across retail stores and Samsung.com on all leading bank cards.

The new range comes with one year of Comprehensive Warranty, 5 years of Extended Warranty on PCB, and 10 years Warranty on Inverter Compressor. (Agencies)