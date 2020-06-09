Sambit Patra discharged from hospital after developing Covid symptoms

NEW DELHI : BJP leader and party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra was discharged on Tuesday from a hospital in Gurgaon where he was undergoing treatment after developing symptoms of Covid-19.

After his discharge from the Medanta hospital, Mr Patra tweeted that that although he has returned from the hospital, he has not recovered fully and will be staying at home for a few more days.

”With the blessings and prayers of all of you, I have returned to my home after recuperating. It will take some more time to recover completely,” he said.

In another tweet in Hindi, he thanked his party for caring for him.

”The way my party BJP worried about me as a “mother” in my sickness I have .. The leadership of the party has always stood by me as a shadow .. I would like to say to all the BJP workers today, that the party is my family. Salutations to BJP,” he said in another tweet.

Several BJP leaders, including former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, had wished for his speedy recovery following his hospital admission in May.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also developed fever and sore throat on Sunday evening and on Monday, AAP leaders said Kejriwal has gone into isolation.

Mr Kejriwal will undergo Coronavirus test during the day. (AGENCIES)