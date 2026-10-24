Samba police seizes 7 dumpers for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 23: Continuing its crackdown against illegal mining in the district, Samba police have seized seven dumpers within the jurisdiction of Police Stations (PS) Samba and Ghagwal which were being used for illegal transportation/mining of the construction material, officials said.

They said police teams headed by In-charges of Police Posts (PP) Mansar, Supwal, Rakh AmbTalli and Goran of PS Samba and In-charge Police Post (PP) Rajpura of PS Ghagwal while performing patrolling duty in their jurisdictional areas have seized seven dumpers bearing Registration Numbers JK21C-2988, JK21G-5654, JK21D-9878, JK02DK-4331, JK21B-1526, JK21H-8683 and JK21H-5888 which were being used for illegal transportation/mining of the construction material in the area.

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All the vehicles have been seized by Samba Police and handed over to the Geology & Mining Department Samba for further legal action, officials said.