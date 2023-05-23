Samba police arrests notorious criminal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, May 23: Samba police under the overall supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba Benam Tosh has arrested notorious criminal-cum-abettor of heroin suppliers “Moshu” who was wanted in attack on police case registered at Police Station (PS) Vijaypur.

The arrested notorious criminal-cum-abettor of heroin suppliers has been identified as Talib Hussain nicknamed “Moshu” son of Hasham Din of Barian Camp, Supwal tehsil and district Samba and he was wanted by police in attack on police case FIR Number 38/2023 U/S 307, 382, 353, 332, 336, 147, 148 IPC PS Vijaypur. Police has conducting series of raids at suspected hideouts of the notorious criminal “Moshu”, but he was evading arrest giving slip to police. Finally, during the surprise raid organized by police in wee hours today police succeeded in arresting “Moshu” and his sustained interrogation is underway. “Moshu” was one of the main accused wanted in attack on police case.

This is the fourth arrest made by Samba police pertaining to attack on police by the heroin smugglers near infamous ‘Chitta’ hotspot RakhBarotian Vijaypur while police party was on patrolling duty. Earlier, police had apprehended three accused in the case and some more arrests would be made anytime soon.

The arrest was made by police team comprising of SHO, PS Vijaypur Tribhwan Khajuria, PSI Aabber Muzamil and PSI, Ajay Jamwal under the supervision of DySP Garu Ram Bhardwaj and Additional SP, Samba Surinder Choudhary. Further investigation of the case is going on.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba, Benam Tosh has directed the concerned SHOs to complete investigation in all cases of attacks on Police/ Government employees on priority, to arrest all perpetrators of attacks on Police/ Government employees and to produce challans of the cases in the court of law for judicial determination without inordinate delay.