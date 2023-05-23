‘Femina and Mamaearth’ present Beautiful Indians Awards-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Inspiring a movement of goodness and beauty that emanates from within, Femina India’s leading brand and Mamaearth a personal care brand, celebrated the spirit of ‘Goodness Ambassadors’ from all over India.

The event honoured individuals from all walks of life across a host of categories, bringing into the limelight individuals who have marked their merit by showcasing that there is beauty in every act of kindness, Femina and Mamaearth’s nationwide search witnessed thousands of entries. The panelists included Gauri Sawant, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kulsum Shadab Wahab, Kiran Verma, Masaba Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Ghazal and Varun Alagh and Ambika Muttoo.

The versatile actress who stormed the world with her riveting performance in her most recent comeback, Rani Mukerji bagged the awards for ‘Trailblazer of the Decade; Vicky Kaushal received the award for ‘Man of the Year; Vidya Balan- the award for ‘Outstanding Talent (Female)’; Strongly advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community and the portrayal of a gay man in the movie Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao was awarded for ‘Outstanding Talent (Male)’.

Acknowledged as the Messiah for his selfless acts, Sonu Sood bagged the ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ award. Giving generation wings to dream bigger, Sania Mirza won the award for ‘Inspiration for a Generation’; Aditya Roy Kapur achieved the ‘Standout Performer of the Year (Male)’ award and Aditi Rao Hydari won the award for ‘Standout Performer of the Year (Female)’.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma bagged the award for ‘Entertainer of the Year’; with her breakthrough role in the latest Bollywood movie, Pooja Hegde secured the award for ‘Star on the Rise.’ Influencing the new generation with his fashionable looks, Arjun Kapoor was awarded ‘Trendsetter of the Year’. The vivacious Vaani Kapoor known for her eccentric roles bagged the ‘Screen-Stealer’ award for the night while Sanya Malhotra won the ‘Promising Performer of the Year’ award.

The ‘People for Good’ category honored five unsung heroes including, Sia Godika – a teen from Bengaluru changing lives, one shoe at a time; Urmila Asher (Gujju Ben) – an inspiration to people at the age of 79; Aabid Surti – Saving the planet, one tap at a time; Purnota Bahl – building a healthy ecosystem for cancer-struck kids; Dr Madhumitha Gomathinayagam – India’s first transgender HR pro, breaking barriers and building bridges; Manvi Tiwari – a young college student contributing to the world of psychology; Ajinkya Dhariya – the genius behind PadCare, the world’s first automated sanitary napkin processing and recycling system.