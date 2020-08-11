Samba Fort in dilapidated condition

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 11: The ancient fort here, built around 1,000 years ago by Maharaja Suchet Singh, is in a dilapidated condition as no structural maintenance has been carried out since long.

The historical ‘Samba Fort’ was constructed in 1822 by Maharaja Suchet Singh, but the successive Governments and the concerned Department totally neglected it.

Despite tall claims of the Government to develop tourist spots in Jammu region, the dismal condition of the famous ‘Samba Fort’ is such glaring example of official apathy.

One of the major attractions, historical “Samba Fort” has been the worst sufferer due to step motherly treatment by the concerned authorities.

Locals said that despite being on the tourism map, the historical ‘Samba Fort’ has been neglected and its condition has become shabby. Tourism Department and concerned authorities does not seem serious to save this historical heritage, they added.

The Government sanctioned a hefty amount for the renovation of the “Samba Fort”, but all seems to be in papers as the condition of the historical ‘Samba Fort’ is turning bad to worst on each passing day.

“A Government Degree College and a Government Higher Secondary School were used to run in this historical fort and many great personalities got education from these institutions”, the locals said, adding that both the institutions were shifted to some other due to shabby condition of the fort.

Former Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan had taken steps to save this historical fort from getting damaged, but now the Fort just looks like a ‘Ghost House’, locals said, adding that concrete steps should be taken for the renovation of this Fort as it can attract tourists once developed.

“Samba Fort should be developed at par with Bahu Fort in District Jammu”, a social worker Lucky Sambyal demanded.

The locals appealed to the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha to direct the concerned authorities to preserve this historical ‘Samba Fort’ by renovating it on priority basis.