CEC, MP visit flood affected areas

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 11: The Chairman/Chief Executive Councillors, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal along with Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today visited the flash flood affected areas of Matho and Chushot villages to take stock of damages made to Irrigation Head works, irrigation khuls, roads and standing crops including trees.

CEC and MP were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar, Tehsildar Leh Gyurmet Namgyal, Counicllor Martselang Stanzin Chospel, Xen. I&FC Tashi Tundup, BDO Chushot Padma Angmo and concerned Engineers and Revenue staff.

Councillor Martselang Stanzin Chospel briefed visiting team that sudden flood hit the Matho village on 10th August around 3:00 PM and last night around 1:00 AM, which damaged about 15 major head works and irrigation khuls of the village including standing crops and trees especially in Thankob Mohalla. The flood also severely damaged roads and culverts.

CEC Wangyal and MP JTN directed DC Leh to ensure temporary restoration of all the head works and irrigation khuls at the earliest possible time so that farmers could harvest their crops timely without further loss. Xen. I&FC Tashi Tundup was directed to ensure timely restoration of all the major head works and irrigation khuls by engaging required number of JCBs and labour force while BDO Chushot Padma Angmo was directed to restore minor irrigation kluls of the village. CEC directed Xen I&FC and BDO Chushot to execute restoration works in close coordination with Councillor.

Tehsildar Leh Gyurmet Namgyal was directed to assess the damages caused to the standing crops to claim relief.

Regarding Channelization of Matho nallah, permanent restoration of head works, irrigation khuls, roads and removal of debris from fields, CEC and MP directed DC Leh and Xen I&FC to come up with a concrete plan.

Later, CEC and MP along with Executive Councillor for Minority Mumtaz Hussain also inspected the flood affected sites at Katong area of Chushot where Matho nallah merges into Indus River. At Rampur area of Chushot-Gongma, CEC and MP also met the family whose house was partially damaged due to overflow of canal water owing to sudden rise of water in Indus River.