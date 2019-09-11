Salman releases motion poster of ‘Dabangg 3’

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday treated his fans with the release of the motion poster of his much awaited action film ‘Dabangg 3’.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Salman shared the first look poster of the movie and the motion poster, saying,”Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3”.In a series of tweets, Salman said,”Chulbul Pandey ke saath lijiye maza Dabangg 3 ka ab Tamil mein.

Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3”.“Dabangg 3 ab hogi aur bhi terrific, Telugu mein. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3,” he said.“Dabangg 3 ki deewaangi chaayegi ab Kannada mein bhi.Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3,” he added.Sonakshi Sinha tweeted,”Robin Hood Pandey is back and how! Presenting Dabangg 3’s official motion poster.Swagat Toh Karo Chulbul Pandeyji Ka #100DaysToDabangg3”.

Salman Khan Films (SKF) said,”Salman Khan kickstarts 100 day countdown to Dabangg 3 as the massive entertainer arrives this Christmas Swagat Toh Karo Chulbul Pandey Ka! #100DaysToDabangg3”.

‘Dabangg 3’ is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The film is a sequel to the 2012 film ‘Dabangg 2’ and the third installment of ‘Dabangg’ film series. It is written by Dilip Shukla.

The story is set in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The film features Salman, Sonakshi, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep plays the antagonist.

‘Dabangg 3’ will release on December 20 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

