Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ gets U/A certificate

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan-led action movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” has received U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film features Khan as an encounter specialist who is tackling drug menace in Mumbai.

The CBFC certificate, shared on the board’s official website, mentions that the film has been given UA (Unrestricted Public Exhibition-But With Parental Guidance) certificate.

The action drama, with a runtime of 114.24 minutes, was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on May 22 last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film is now set to have a theatrical release on Eid on May 13.

“Radhe…” is the first major film from India to have a theatrical release on May 13 in over 40 countries.

It will simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services and will also release on pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Also featuring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios.

It is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. (AGENCIES)