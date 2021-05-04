Former J&K NC legislator dies of COVID, Omar, others condole

JAMMU: Former legislator of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Thakur Kashmira Singh died of COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

Taking to mirco-blogging site, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “very sorry to hear about Thakur Kashmira Singh ji. He was a much loved & valued colleague who served J&K as a member of the legislative council. My condolences to his family. May Thakur Sb’s soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, NC Provincial President Devendra Singh Rana wrote, “I’m sad to inform about the demise of our senior colleague Th Kashmira Singh Ji EX MLC who passed away at Military Hospital Jammu today morning due to COVID.” “Great loss to all in the party. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace in Heaven,” he wrote.

Another National Conference Leader, Sajjad Shaheen said that former MLC Th. Kashmira Singh Ji who lost his battle to Covid-19.

“A seasoned politician who gave his long period of life in the political & social welfare activities & contributed immensely for the furtherance of the party. RIP,” he said while taking to the micro-blogging site.