Salman Khan Shares New Pic From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shoot In Leh

LEH, Aug 19: Salman Khan teased his Instafam with a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of his forthcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Friday. For the shoot, the actor checked into Leh, Ladakh. Salman Khan can be seen sporting long hair in the picture. He simply captioned the post: “Leh… Ladakh.” The film will also feature former Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill. Earlier this month, there were rumours that the actress has been ousted from Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In an Instagram story, she clarified and wrote: “Lol, these rumours are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film.”