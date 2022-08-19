Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Janmashtami

Srinagar, Aug 19: Kashmiri Pandits on Friday took out Shoba Yatra here on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The marchers, which included children dressed in traditional attire, started from Kathleshwar temple in Tankipora area and passed through Habbakadal, Ganpathyar, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jahangir Chowk amid tight security.

Chanting religious slogans, a good number of Pandits took part in the event.

The President of the Hindu Welfare Society of Kashmir, Chunni Lal, prayed for peace and prosperity of the whole humanity. He said the traditional brotherhood among the people of Kashmir should flourish for centuries peacefully.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the devout on the occasion. (Agencies)