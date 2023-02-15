Salary Of 7 BDOs Withheld For Poor Performance In District Capex And ADP In Doda

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 15: District Development Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan has withheld the salary of the 07 Block Development Officers (BDOs) for poor performance in District Capex and Area Development Plan which was reviewed by him yesterday.

“Subsequent to the review meeting of the progress of physical and financial achievements by the Rural Development Department and in view of poor performance, the salary of the 07 Block Development Officers is stopped with immediate effect till further orders”, an order issued by DDC Doda reads.

The officers, whose salaries have been withheld are, BDO Bhaderwah, BDO Bhalla, BDO Changa, BDO Jakyas, BDO Khellani, BDO Marmat and BDO Thathri.

The BDOs whose salary has been kept withheld have been asked to improve their performance to avoid further action as warranted under rules.