David Miller: SA20 Could Rival Best T20 Leagues of World

The left-arm power-hitter with a strike rate of 144 in T20 international, David Miller believes the franchise will be of great help in grooming domestic talents. In an interview with Betway correspondent, the captain of the Paarl Royals, Miller touched on all aspects of SA20 league and how this competition could rival the best in the world.

With two World Cup-winning captains in the PA squad, Miller is sure that the presence of Eoin Morgan and Jos Butler will have a very positive impact both in terms of contribution and experience.

“It would be silly for me not to try and draw from their experiences and enjoy what they have to offer,” Miller said to Betway. He further adds, “to have them on the field to help with decision-making will be huge.”

Expressing his excitement over our own SA20 competition, Miller said in the interview that South Africa has been searching for something like this for a few years.

Highlighting factors like suitable weather, suitable time zone, and brilliant places to visit, Miller said, “This is a tournament that should compete with all the other franchise T20 leagues all over the world.”

On the importance of the local franchise T20 league for national cricket, he said that just like other leagues are helping local players develop, the same could be achieved here.

“Playing with overseas players and all the Proteas’ international players can only benefit South Africa cricket,” he said adding, “It’s going to be a great thing.”

With over a decade-long association with the brand Royals, Miller is very excited about playing for the brand on home soil and said, “I’m chuffed to be part of it.”

Miller is very positive about the role the SA20 could play in terms of shaping domestic talents.

“All the younger guys will learn a lot quicker with the overseas and domestic national team players,” said Miller, adding, “That can only benefit South Africa.”

“The SA20 is a very competitive league and there are going to be loads of pressure moments,” said Miller adding, “When you put yourself under a lot more pressure, you learn quickly and that’s what we need.”

On franchise competition winning formula, Miller shared his learning from the recent IPL winning experience saying, “Different guys did well throughout the competition. You’ve obviously got your core players within that, but you need a contribution from the whole squad throughout the campaign.”

“Enjoying yourself is crucial,” said Miller adding, “Staying in good spirits and creating a positive environment” is equally important.

On life in and out of the field, he said, “The last couple of years have been really nice. I’m feeling really comfortable in the space I’m in.”

“I’ve been playing for a long time, and I just try to be really consistent in whatever I’m trying to do,” said Miller adding, “Hopefully with the help of the other guys I can go again here.”

On the level of excitement after such a long domestic and international cricket career, he said, “I love cricket. I wake up in the morning, and I want to play.”

“All the preparation, all the sacrifices that you go through as a player, the rewards are so high when you do well,” Miller said.

“That competitive side of it, going up against the best, is what keeps me going,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction over squad composition, he said that he is looking forward to playing with young guys like Codi Yusuf and Mitch van Buuren and guiding them through some big performances for the team.

When asked about one person he could pick from the opposing teams, he said, “Probably Rashid Khan. He’s a class act.”