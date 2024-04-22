Sakshi Mittal Appointed As Director, DoPT

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: Sakshi Mittal (IAS:2010:AGMUT), who was recommended for central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been selected for appointment as Director in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for five years

Sakshi Mittal (IAS:2010:AGMUT), who was recommended for central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been selected for appointment as Director in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for five years. According to an order issued by the DoPT on Monday (22.04.2024), the central government has appointed Sakshi Mittal to the post under the central staffing scheme for five years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

