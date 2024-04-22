President Murmu Honours Renowned Kashmiri Wood Carver G N Dar With Padma Shri Award

NEW DELHI, Apr 22: In a prestigious ceremony held in New Delhi today, the President of India bestowed the Padma Shri award upon Ghulam Nabi Dar for his outstanding contributions to the field of Art from Jammu and Kashmir.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Art to Ghulam Nabi Dar. He is known for his exceptional artistic talent and significant contribution to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Kashmir through his intricate wood carvings, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.