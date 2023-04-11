Sajad Dar elected AWJA president as Association holds general elections

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Anantnag Working Journalists Association (AWJA) today held its general elections at Town Hall in Anantnag with Sajad Ahmed Dar (Muniwadi) elected as new president of the Association while Hilal Ahmed Shah was elected as vice president and Fida Hussain as general secretary.

The elections were conducted in a free and fair manner via secret ballot, under the strict vigil of DC Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom. The ACR Anantnag Shoaib Noor was appointed as Chief Election Observer by the DC Anantnag for smooth and fair conduct of polls. Similarly, the Election Committee of AWJA headed by senior journalist Mudasir Qadri and other members viz. Zahoor Rizvi, Prince Altaf and Amir Ali Shah played a vital role in the smooth conduct of the elections.

On the occasion, the oath ceremony was also organized under the chairmanship of ACR Anantnag. Newly elected president, vice president and general secretary took oath to work under the constitution and frame work of AWJA. They also gave assurance to work for the benefit of Press fraternity and society on the whole. They assured of implementation of free, fair and fearless journalism and pledged to end yellow and pseudo journalism.