Sahu posted as Comm Secy

Excelsior Correspondent

LADAKH, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur has ordered posting of Ajeet Kumar Sahu as Commissioner Secretary, Administration of the UT of Ladakh.

According to the order, the officer has also been assigned the duties of the Administrative Secretary of the General Administration Department, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Public Works (R&B), Social and Tribal Welfare, Housing and Urban Development, School Education, Estates and Hospitality and Protocol departments.