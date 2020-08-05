BJP honours Praja Parishad activists, family members

‘Mission Accomplished’ hits stands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: J&K BJP honoured the “Praja Parishad” movement activists and their family members at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

A book titled “Mission Accomplished” was also released on the occasion by the dignitaries, which was also presented to the family members of the “Praja Parishad” movement veterans.

Former BJP State president & former Dy. CM, Nirmal Singh, former BJP State president & MP from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha Constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma, former BJP State president & former Minister, Sat Sharma CA, former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, J&K BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul, party vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, Library & Documentation Department, incharge, Kulbhushan Mohtra and other party senior leaders honoured the “Praja Parishad” movement activists and their family members on the occasion.

Rajan Verma S/o Durga Dass Verma, Raman Koshal, S/o Rishi Kumar Koushal, Veena Gupta S/o Dev Raj Ji (Dabba), Vikrant Ji, S/o Gian Chand, Vageesh Singh GS/o Parkasho Devi, Kulraj Singh GS/o Bimla Devi, Arvind Kapoor S/o Suraj Kapoor, Kotwal family C/o Daya Krishan Kotwal, Sudesh Gupta S/o Sanji Ram Gupta, Dr. Rattan Basotra S/o Krishan Chand, Dr. Parmesh Wari Devi D/o Nain Chand, Bharat Bhushan S/o Shiv Lal, Manav Gupta GS/o Amar Nath Gupta, Tilak Raj S/o Krishan Lal Gupta, Ravi Kumar S/o Chhaju Ram (Gharota), Sangra family C/o Ludermani, Naresh Kattal S/o Swami Raj Kattal, Vivek Chuhan S/o Ved Chuhan, Sukhdev Singh S/o Sant Maher Singh, O.M. Seth S/o Thakur Dass, Mookerjeet Sharma S/o Beli Lambad, Sanjay S/o Brij Lal Gandhi, Rajesh Gupta S/o Trilok Nath and others were honoured on the occasion.

“Praja Parishad” movement activists and their family members shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for taking the bold step and abolishing the controversial Article 370.

Dr. Nirmal Singh threw light on the historical facts and stressed on the need to abolish discriminatory Articles 370 and 35(a) and on the positive impact of decision in galvanizing the economy by attracting investments in the region.

Jugal Kishore Sharma spoke on the relevance of decision by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and strong impact of the decision on controlling terrorism, countering separatist movements and giving momentum to development in the J&K.

Book titled “Mission Accomplished” written by Kulbhushan Mohtra, was also released by senior BJP leaders on the occasion which registers the struggles and sacrifices by Praja Parishad movement activists.