Sadhotra slams BJP for eroding democratic values in J&K

*Admn misusing public funds: Rattan Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Additional general secretary of National Conference (NC) and former Minister, Ajay Sadhotra has strongly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its role in weakening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting at Shastri Nagar (Jammu), Sadhotra accused the Central Government for augmenting more powers to the Lt Governor, thereby diminishing the authority and influence of elected representatives. He said it is unfortunate that people sitting at helm have weakened the status of elected representatives through the aforesaid move.

The former Minister asked the Party workers to gear up for the ensuing Assembly polls as NC’s victory shall be the victory of the people of J&K because no other party in the region is capable of satiating the aspirations of the people.

Rattan Lal Gupta, in his address, criticized the present administration for misusing public funds. He pointed out the ineffective use of the public exchequer on projects like the Smart City initiative.

The Provincial president also condemned the Government for jeopardizing the livelihoods of local people in the name of development while specifically mentioning the issue of shopkeepers in Nai Basti.

Babu Rampal (zonal president Central and former Minister) urged the public to support the NC in its mission to restore democratic rights and development in J&K while Bimla Luthra, along with Laxmi Dutta and Depinder Kaur, emphasized the party’s dedication to ensuring equitable rights for women across all spheres.

As a part of mass contact programme, Jammu Urban unit of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) held a significant public meeting today under the chairmanship of Chander Mohan Sharma, District President of Jammu at Shastri Nagar here today.

The meeting organized by Sandeep Singh Wazir (block president) under the chairmanship of district president Chander Mohan Sharma witnessed presence of prominent NC leaders including Abdul Ghani Malik, Satinder Kaur (ex-MLC), Ankush Abrol, Surjeet Singh Manhas and Raghubir Singh.