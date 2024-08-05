J&K tops in 8th Pencak Silat Federation Cup 2024

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 4: The 8th Pencak Silat Federation Cup 2024 concluded at the NDS Multipurpose Indoor Sports Stadium, here today.

Organized by the Ladakh Pencak Silat Association in collaboration with Youth Services & Sports, UT of Ladakh, LAHDC, and the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, the event featured 454 athletes from 18 States/UTs.

This competition marked Ladakh’s first national-level martial arts event.

Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche was the view guest for the opening ceremony. Among the Guests of Honour were Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh; Mosis Kunzang, Director of Youth Services and Sports UT of Ladakh; Kishore Prakash Yewale, President of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation; and Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Secretary General of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation, along with other officers.

The dignitaries commended the efforts to promote this traditional martial art.

Jammu & Kashmir athletes emerged as the top performers, securing the Overall Championship, followed by Haryana and host Ladakh.

The closing ceremony was graced by chief guest Vikram Singh Malik, who emphasized the importance of Pencak Silat in fostering discipline, fitness, and cultural exchange.

Nuzhat Gull Secretary, J&K Sports Council, congratulated the victorious team, highlighting J&K’s consistent achievements in martial arts such as Pencak Silat, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo etc. She attributed this success to the development of sports infrastructure over the past decade and expressed gratitude to the LG administration for their special focus on sports in J&K.