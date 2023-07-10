SAD deputation calls on BJP MP Khatana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: A deputation of Jammu and Kashmir State Shiromani Akali Dal under the leadership of Darbinder Singh president Shiromani Akali Dal, J&K met Gulam Ali Khatana, Member of Rajya Sabha and secretary and spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K unit and submitted a memorandum to him.

The SAD members stressed upon the BJP MP to concede the just and genuine demands of Sikh community. They regretted that the Central as well as Jammu and Kashmir Government has ignored the Punjabi language while implementing the official languages in Jammu and Kashmir and declared the languages like Dogri, which has no script of its own and not given the status of official language to Punjabi having its own script and used since centuries by many people in Jammu and Kashmir. They demanded that Punjabi be given status of official language.

“Prime Minister Narinder Modi during election in J&K, had promised Rs 30 lakhs to all PoK refuges of 1947 but has only given Rs 5.50 lakhs and remaining Rs 24.50 lakhs also be released at the earliest,” they demanded.

It was also demanded that the quota for refugee unemployed youths be fixed in recruitment at par with other reservations for SC/ST categories. The bastis (inhabitants) of 1947 PoK refugees be regularized at the earliest.

Those who accompanied the deputation included- Harjinder Singh Raina, former general secretary DGPC Jammu, Mohinder Singh chief organizer Bhai Kanahya Nishkam Sewa Society, Rajinder Singh general secretary SAD, Bhopinder Singh (Bhola) and Charanjeet Singh.