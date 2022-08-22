Rusted grenade defused in J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Aug 22: A rusted grenade was defused by a bomb disposal squad in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The grenade was found lying in a dried up stream by some farmers working in their fields nearby at Swankha village in Vijaypur, they said.

They informed police and the explosive device was subsequently defused by the experts without causing any damage, officials said. (Agencies)