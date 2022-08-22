Crime Branch produces charge sheet against Kupwara man in admission fraud case

Srinagar, August 20: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has produced Challan against a Kupwara man for allegedly duping a family on the pretext of providing admission to their wards in PG courses outside the J&K.

A CB spokesman said that the challan was produced against accused Wiqar Manzoor Wani S/o Manzoor Ahmad Wani R/o Lidderwan Trehgam Kupwara in Case FIR No. 54 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing before the Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar.

“The case has been registered upon receipt of a written complaint, wherein it was alleged that Wiqar Manzoor Wani son of Manzoor Ahmad Wani Resident of Liderwan, Trehgam Kupwara was running a consultancy under the Name & Style of M/S HIIT at Parraypora Srinagar,” statement reads.

The complainant’s daughter had completed MBBS degree and approached the said consultancy for arranging admission of his daughter in P.G. Course outside the State, it added.

The non-complainant Wiqar Manzoor Wani promised admission to complainant’s daughter for which complainant paid an amount of Rs. 10 lacs to him, but neither admission was arranged nor the money so paid returned, it added.

During the course of probe it came to fore that the complainant had paid an amount of Rs.10 lacs to Wiqar Manzoor Wani son of Manzoor Ahmad Wani Resident of Lidderwan Trehgam Kupwara for providing admission to his daughter, but the accused failed to arrange the admission in P.G. Course outside the State, it further added.

Subsequently, a Preliminary Verification was conducted which culminated in the registration of Case FIR No. 54 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC.

“During the course of investigation the Crime Branch Kashmir received another complaint against the said accused person with the allegation that Wiqar Manzoor Wani has grabbed an amount of Rs.09.00 lacs on the pretext of providing admission to complainant son (Complainant No. 02) outside the state.

Accordingly the said complaint was clubbed with the instant case and has been made part of the instant case. The investigation conducted has proved the allegations and accordingly charge sheet has been produced in the court of law against the accused person,.” Statement reads. (KNS)