Russian deputy foreign minister Ryabkov assumes Putin, Trump to meet at G20 Summit

MOSCOW, June 25: Moscow assumes that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, will meet at the upcoming G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
The summit will be held from Friday to Saturday.
“I assume [this meeting] will be held,” Ryabkov told reporters.
(AGENCIES)
