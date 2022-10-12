Rushab Aggarwal appointed Standing Counsel, Shailesh Madyal AoR to represent UT of J&K before Supreme Court

JAMMU, Oct 12: The Law and Justice Department of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has appointed advocate Rushab Aggarwal as Standing Counsel and advocate Shailesh Madyal as Advocate-on-Record to represent the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir before the Supreme Court.

Two Government Orders were issued in this regard on Wednesday.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Shri Rushab Aggarwal, advocate as Standing Counsel for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on terms and conditions as envisaged in Government order No. 2062-LD(A) of 2017 dated 08-06-2017”, the order appointing Aggarwal stated.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to appointment of Shri Shailesh Madyal, Advocate-on-Record to represent Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on the terms and conditions as envisaged in Government order no. 3005-LD(A) of 2003 dated 21-10-2003 read with Government order no. 2062-LD(A) of 2017 dated 08-06-2017 and any order, circular or instructions issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir regarding fixation of terms and conditions of Advocate on Record”, the order appointing Madyal stated.