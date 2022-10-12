GMC doctor dismissed for unauthorised absence in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 12: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday terminated the services of a senior doctor posted at the Government Medical College (GMC) here for unauthorised absence, an official order said.

Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi was appointed as lecturer in the department of Ophthalmology in GMC Jammu on September 11, 2017 and placed as in-charge assistant profession in the department on February 8, 2021.

Sofi, in-charge assistant professor, department of ophthalmology, GMC Jammu, has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, an order issued by the secretary to the government, health and medical education department, Bhupinder Kumar said.

Quoting a communication from the GMC principal, the order said the doctor has remained on unauthorised absence from his duties with effect from March 29, 2021 and subsequently show cause notices have been served to him several times with the categorical directions for resumption of his duties.

“…it has been found that Sofi had remained on unauthorised absence from his duties and therefore has lost his service in view of the import of Article 128 of J&K, civil service regulations,” the order read. (Agencies)