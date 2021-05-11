Rush at a shop ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr scheduled later this week, marking the end of holy month of Ramadhan in Srinagar on Tuesday. -Excelsior/Shakeel By Daily Excelsior - 12/05/2021 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Rush at a shop ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr scheduled later this week, marking the end of holy month of Ramadhan in Srinagar on Tuesday. -Excelsior/Shakeel Rush at a shop ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr scheduled later this week, marking the end of holy month of Ramadhan in Srinagar on Tuesday. -Excelsior/Shakeel