Mumbai, Sep 23 : The Rupee on Friday eased thirteen paise to close at 80.99 against the USD on rising demand for US Dollar from bankers and importers, dealers at the Foreign Exchange said. In opening session, the local unit fell by 22 paise at 81.08, record low. During the day, it was slightly improved from opening level and closed at 80.99, down 13 paise as compared to its previous close. The Rupee unit registered days high and low at 80.93 and 81.14 respectively against the US Dollar, dealer added. UNI NV GNK Tags: #Rupee falls 13 paise against USD (Agencies)