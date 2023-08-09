Run one more Vandebharat, Hemkunt Express to Jammu: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Member of Parliament from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency today raised demand to run one more Vandebharat and one more Haridwar train to Jammu.

The demand was raised by him in Lok Sabha. Member of Parliament said that under the stewardship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi the whole nation has entered into the era of development & Ministry of Railways has also done great development. He complimented Prime Minister and Union Minister of Railways for laying foundation stone for 508 Amrit Bharat Stations and also thanked for laying foundation for re-development of Jammu -Tawi Railway Station.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that Haridwar is very sacred place and public in large from Jammu and adjoining areas used to visit Haridwar. He added that people of Hindu religion also pay their last rights at Haridwar pilgrimage.

He said that only one train Hemkunt Express on regular basis run from Jammu to Haridwar and back which sees heavy rush of passengers. He also said that only one chair car Vandebharat is running between Jammu-Delhi which also observes heavy waiting schedules. He requested Union Minister of Railways to run two more trains one Vandebharat and one from Jammu-Haridwar train so that people of Jammu and other region should not face any kind of difficulty and rush while paying their regular visits from Jammu to Haridwar and Jammu to Delhi.