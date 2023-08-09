People of Chenab region have high hopes on DPAP: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 9: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that his aim of returning to Jammu Kashmir was to minimise the miseries of people and build J&K as one of the top economies of the world.

He said that most of the economic potential of UT is untapped power potential and majority of its regions are unexplored given the tough and varied geographical terrain.

“If the resources and the potential of only Doda district is untapped and explored, it will create immense jobs for the local youth. Bhaderwah is known as mini Kashmir and I promise you if elected to power, it will emerge as an epicentre of economic activities,” he said while addressing a gathering at the town during his ten days long tour of Chenab region.

Azad said that after the tourists footfalls in Kashmir, it is Bhaderwah which attracts Bollywood to shoot.

Former CM addressed three public meetings at Pranu, Khelani and Bhaderwah which were attended by large number of people and scores of people joined DPAP and decided to carry on the party’s pro- people agenda.

Azad criticized the successive regimes for ignoring the region and said that whatever he did as Chief Minister and as Union Health Minister only that is reflected on ground. “The leadership needs a vision and I carry that for my people. And that is why I gave up national politics and returned to my people to serve them,” he said.

Azad also addressed a massive gathering at Khileni where hundreds of people joined DPAP. He said the people have rejected conventional politics and are fully aware of their rights.

“Time is gone when the people were exploited for pity issues and favours. Now people want change and all hopes are set on DPAP which encourages talent, handwork and honesty in its functioning,” he said.

Prominent among others who were present in the meetings included former ministers GM Saroori and Abdul Majeed Wani, senior leader Mohd Aslam Goni, PR Manhas, Ramesh Parihar and Asif Gattu.