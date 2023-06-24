Rukus in GHM; Councillor expelled for ‘objectionable remarks’ against PM, House adjourned

Sanjeev K. Sharma

JAMMU, June 24: Proceedings of the 20th General House Meeting (GHM) of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) were today marred by the pandemonium created by the protesting opposition Councillors who were resenting disallowing of their resolutions in the proceedings of the House while comment from one of these protesters using the name PM Modi ignited the BJP members who promptly started pro-PM sloganeering which further intensified the level of noises due to which a din was created and nothing was clearly heard.

He was joined by Prof. Yudhvir Singh who too raised similar concern and said that ignoring resolutions of elected representatives in a democratic setup amounts to murder of democracy.

“On foreign lands our PM lauds Indian democracy while at home you murder democracy. See if your acts here may not lower the image of our PM at international fora,” he said and the mention of PM by him triggered protests from BJP members.

BJP Councillor, Sanjay Baru stood up and promptly said that Yudhvir Singh should take his words back and tender an apology for speaking against the PM.

Soon he was joined by other BJP members with their slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’ echoing the House.

Over this the Mayor Rajinder Sharma ordered that Prof. Yudhvir Singh should be expelled from the proceedings of the House for a day.

On this the entire opposition stood to the support of Yudhvir and the Mayor called-in Marshalls to take the protesting opposition Councillors out from the House.

“He used foul language for the leader who saved crores of Indians and other round the world during COVID-19 pandemic, he talked against the man who provided food at door steps of poor Indians during the pandemic and put Rs. 300 in their bank accounts, he talked against one who took the nation to great heights,” the Mayor said while condemning the words of Prof. Yudhvir Singh.

Referring to PM Modi, the Mayor said: “Speaking against such a great personality means speaking against humanity and erring persons doing so should never be pardoned.”

Sharma said that the GHM was organised to discuss and pass building by laws which will end the notorious ‘Inspector Raaj’ to benefit the public at large but the opposition did not wanted this and created unwanted disturbance.

As there was a lot of noise, the Mayor adjourned the House at 11.20 am for one hour but it resumed after 2.30 pm and was boycotted by the Congress members under the leadership of their chief whip Dwarka Chowdhary and the Independents also joined them.

Then the Mayor came and some BJP Councillors also started leaving the House slowly on one pretext or the other which ultimately reduced the number of Councillors in the House to 24.

This was promptly noted by the Mayor who adjourned the proceedings for lack of quorum and announced that the House will now resume on June 27, 2023 at 12 noon.

The GHM was held after a gap of about five months and many opposition Councillors claimed that their public interest resolutions regarding Property Tax, power and water crisis, statehood restoration etc were rejected.