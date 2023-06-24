Shah distributes appointment letters to kin of martyred cops

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, officials said here.

Shah met with the family members of slain police personnel on the second day of his two-day visit to the Union Territory at the Police Golf Course, overlooking the famous Dal Lake here, they said.

“The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for,” he said on Twitter.

“Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K Govt to the closest kins of the martyrs,” Shah added.