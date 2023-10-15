RSS Chief Bahgwat Offers Prayers At Bawe Wali Temple In Jammu On First Day Of Navratri

JAMMU, Oct 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at the Bawe Wali temple here on the first day of Navratri on Sunday.

He is on a three-day visit to Jammu. He is scheduled to address RSS members in Kathua district later in the day.

The RSS chief arrived at the temple dedicated to goddess Kali in the Bahu Fort area in the morning amid tight security and paid obeisance at the shrine. He congratulated the people of Jammu on the occasion of Navratri.